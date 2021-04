Capela totaled nine points (4-13 FG, 1-4 FT), eight rebounds and two blocks in 24 minutes of Wednesday's 127-83 loss to the 76ers.

With the game out of range, Capela sat the final 3:45 of the third quarter and the entire fourth, which had an impact on his total line. Even so, his time on the floor was not productive, as he had as many missed shots as he did points. He also snapped his 14-game streak of double-digit rebounds.