Capela supplied 12 points (6-7 FG, 0-1 FT), six rebounds and three blocks in 21 minutes off the bench during Monday's 121-113 win over Miami.

Seeing his first action since Dec. 23 after recovering from a calf injury, Capela wasn't immediately inserted back into the starting five but still saw a reasonable workload on the second unit. The veteran big could need another game or two to get his legs back before bumping Onyeka Okongwu aside, but it may not be long before Capela is back in the form that saw him reel off eight straight double-doubles in late November and early December.