Capela finished with nine points (3-5 FG, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, three blocks and one steal over 15 minutes during Wednesday's 134-116 win over Washington.
On the second night of a back-to-back set, Capela wasn't needed for his full workload. Capela nonetheless had a big impact, including a highlight-worthy, no-look steal. He was dominant as a paint protector, although prior to Wednesday he had gone four straight games without blocking a shot.
More News
-
Hawks' Clint Capela: Third straight double-double•
-
Hawks' Clint Capela: Double-double with four blocks•
-
Hawks' Clint Capela: Dominates glass in Tuesday's win•
-
Hawks' Clint Capela: Leading rebounder in double-double•
-
Hawks' Clint Capela: Trending in wrong direction•
-
Hawks' Clint Capela: Keeps double-digit streak alive•