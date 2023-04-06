Capela finished with nine points (3-5 FG, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, three blocks and one steal over 15 minutes during Wednesday's 134-116 win over Washington.

On the second night of a back-to-back set, Capela wasn't needed for his full workload. Capela nonetheless had a big impact, including a highlight-worthy, no-look steal. He was dominant as a paint protector, although prior to Wednesday he had gone four straight games without blocking a shot.