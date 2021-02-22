Capela had 22 points (8-9 FG, 6-8 FT) and 10 rebounds in Sunday's win over the Nuggets.
Capela notched his sixth straight double-double on one of his most efficient scoring nights of the season. The big man is shooting 59.0 percent from the field on the year (down from 62.9% percent in 2019-20), but that number jumps north of 72 percent over his last seven games.
