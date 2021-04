Capela tallied 14 points (7-12 FG), 19 rebounds and two blocks during Tuesday's 112-96 win over Orlando.

Capela has been a rebounding machine for the Hawks this season. Coming off a 25-point, 24-rebound outing Sunday against the Pacers, Capela posted yet another fantastic performance with his 11th straight double-double. Capela currently leads the NBA with 14.5 rebounds per game.