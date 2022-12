Capela (calf) said Wednesday that he is hoping to play in Friday's matchup with Detroit, Lauren Jbara of Bally Sports South reports.

Capela has missed the past three games due to right calf tightness. The 28-year-old big man will likely reclaim his starting spot from Onyeka Okongwu when he returns. If Capela can't play Friday, he will have extra time to recover for Tuesday's contest versus the Pacers.