Capela recorded two points (0-3 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and five blocks across 23 minutes during Monday's 127-113 victory over Minnesota.

Matched up against Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns, Capela still made his presence felt on the defensive end even if he offered little offense. The veteran center center came into Monday with only one block through the first three games of the season, so the rejections were probably overdue -- Capela has averaged at least 1.2 blocks a game for eight straight seasons coming into 2023-24.