Capela posted 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds and two blocked shots across 25 minutes in Thursday's 128-106 loss to the Grizzlies.

A heel injury kept Capela off the court after leaving Houston for Atlanta, but now the Hawks have a bonafide big man to take the pressure off of John Collins. His steady presence should help a franchise that is packed with young talent, and create a reliable target in the paint for Trae Young, who is already one of the league leaders in assists.