Capela (heel) is considered a game-time call for Thursday's matchup against Orlando, Sarah Spencer of the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.

The Hawks are likely just being careful with the big man on the second half of a back-to-back and with a vastly inferior opponent on the schedule. Entering Thursday, Capela is averaging 12.4 points, 12.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 28.6 minutes over his last 10 appearances.