Capela finished Thursday's loss to Milwaukee with 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-4 FT), 16 rebounds and two blocked shots over 37 minutes.

Capela put up another strong effort in the loss, registering his ninth straight double-double and 12th in his past 13th games. The talented center ranks sixth in the NBA in that category this season with 37 total double-doubles. Through the first half of April, he is posting per-game averages of 19.4 points, 14.9 boards and 2.6 swats over eight contests.