Capela (Achilles) will play in Friday's game against the Bulls, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

Capela sat out for Wednesday's loss to the Grizzlies due to a sore left Achilles, but he'll play and presumably re-enter the starting lineup Friday. Capela is averaging 15.0 points, 14.2 rebounds and 2.3 blocks over 29.7 minutes per game this season. Onyeka Okongwu will likely shift back to his usual bench role.