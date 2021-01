Capela (hand) has been cleared to play Tuesday against the Clippers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Capela was held out of Sunday's loss to Milwaukee, but he'll return to action Tuesday and should reclaim his starting center spot. The big man has been on fire of late, averaging 22.0 points, 18.0 rebounds, 5.5 blocks and 1.3 steals over his last four contests. In his last appearance Friday against Minnesota, Capela posted 13 points, 19 boards and 10 blocked shots in 30 minutes.