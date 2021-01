Capela (hand) is available Wednesday against the Nets, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

The 26-year-old was considered questionable for Wednesday's contest with a sore right hand, but he's been cleared to play and should take his usual place in Atlanta's starting five. Capela is averaging 18.4 points, 16.4 rebounds, 3.6 blocks and 1.1 steals in 33.3 minutes over his past seven games.