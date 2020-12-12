Capela registered eight points (4-6 FG, 0-1 FT) and 14 rebounds in Atlanta's 116-112 loss to the Magic on Friday.

Capela had been questionable with an ankle injury, but was ultimately able to make his Hawks debut after finishing the back half of the season hurt. Acquired by Atlanta shortly before the 2020 trade deadline, Capela had been averaging a career-high 13.8 rebounds per game in 39 starts with Houston. Reaching that mark in just 20 minutes on Friday, Capela demonstrated that the ceiling remains. Nonetheless, after previously feasting in an environment devoid of other big men, prospective managers may be wary of the more crowded Atlanta frontcourt.