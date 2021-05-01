Capela (heel) totaled 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 17 minutes of Friday's 126-104 loss to the 76ers.

Even in a limited capacity, Capela still managed to grab 15 rebounds for the 27th time this season. The NBA's leading rebounder crashes the boards on both ends of the court as he is averaging 5.7 offensive rebounds over his last 10 games. After starting the month with six 20-point performances in his first 11 April outings, Capela has failed to top 12 points in his last four contests.