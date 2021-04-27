Capela totaled 12 points (6-16 FG), 15 rebounds, two assists and a block in 28 minutes of Monday's 100-86 loss to the Pistons.

Capela has nine games this month with at least 15 boards, showing why he is leading the league in rebounds. Capela doesn't just crash the defensive boards as he is grabbing 5.6 offensive rebounds in his last eight contests. On top of his consistent rebounding, Capela's 18.2 points are the most he's averaged in a month this season and his 2.2 blocks per contest show that he is valuable on both sides of the ball.