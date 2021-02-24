Capela finished with 12 points (6-13 FG, 0-2 FT), 16 boards, one assist, one block and one steal in 37 minutes of a 112-111 loss to Cleveland on Tuesday.

Capela turned in his seventh straight double-double, but his point total was the lowest over his recent double-double streak. He finished with his worst shooting night since February 4. The rebounding machine will have a quick turnaround before facing the Celtics on Wednesday.