Capela finished with eight points (4-16 FG), 16 boards, two assists, one block, and one steal in 23 minutes of a 99-95 win against the Lakers on Saturday.

Capela returned to his rebounding form, once again racking up a double-digit total on the glass in his team's win. Capela fell below the 10 re bound threshold last game as he made his return form a heel injury that had held him out. While he only played 23 minutes in the contest, he is back to his pre-injury form, and had a chance to really light up the scoreboard but he struggled to get his shots to fall. The Hawks next play the Clippers on Monday.