Capela registered 10 points (4-13 FG, 2-2 FT), 17 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal in 30 minutes during Saturday's 132-121 loss to the Bucks.

Capela struggled badly from the field, but he's not expected to carry the offense on a regular basis, and he still found a way to deliver value with his energy on the glass and active rim protection. Capela's scoring numbers have been pedestrian at best, as he has failed to score more than 14 points in five straight games, but he should remain a valuable fantasy asset if he keeps crashing the ball and protecting the rim as he's done it all season long.