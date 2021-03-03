Capela scored 10 points (5-10 FG) to go along with 17 rebounds and one block across 30 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Heat.

Capela posted his third consecutive double-double, though his scoring took a considerable downturn. However, he continued to steadily contribute as expected in other areas by hauling in 17 rebounds -- seven of which came on the offensive end of the floor. Capela also recorded at least one block for the 13th consecutive game and is averaging 2.2 swats per game in that span.