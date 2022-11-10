Capela recorded 15 points (7-13 FG, 1-2 FT), 19 rebounds, two blocks and an assist in 26 minutes during Atlanta's 125-119 loss to the Jazz.

Capela was a monster on the boards Wednesday night, matching a season-high with 19 rebounds, including seven in the first quarter. He added another eight boards in the third quarter while also going 4-of-5 from the field in the second half for eight points. It was Capela's second 19-rebound game in his last three contests, while he also recorded his fourth double-double of the season on Wednesday.