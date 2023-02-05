Capela ended Saturday's 128-108 loss to the Nuggets with 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-3 FT) and 11 rebounds across 26 minutes.

Capela got off to a strong start on the offensive end, knocking down all three of his field goal attempts in the first quarter for six points. He went just 2-of-7 from the second quarter on, however, while adding eight rebounds over that stretch. The Hawks' center grabbed a team-high 11 boards in the contest to notch his 22nd double-double of the season and he's now grabbed double-digit rebounds in eight straight.