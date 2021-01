Capela scored 12 points (4-12 FG, 4-6 FT) and added 11 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 26 minutes during the Hawks 112-94 win over the 76ers.

Capela's scoring is down during his first year with the Hawks but his rebounds are right on par with what he did last season with the Rockets. His first game with the Hawks did not produce double-digit rebounds but since then, Capela has grabbed 10 or more boards in seven straight outings.