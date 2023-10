Capela recorded seven points (2-3 FG, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds and one block in 15 minutes during Tuesday's 108-107 preseason win over the Cavaliers.

Capela drew the start over Onyeka Okongwu, so he appears to have the upper hand in this position battle for now. Coach Quin Snyder has said that he wants to experiment with some lineups during the preseason, so it will be important for Capela to be at his best.