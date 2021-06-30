Capela went to the locker room after taking an elbow to the face during the fourth quarter of Tuesday's Game 4 against the Bucks, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.
Capela had a towel pressed against his forehead as he walked back to the locker room, so it's possible he's dealing with a significant laceration. For now, he should be considered questionable for Thursday's Game 5.
