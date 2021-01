Capela (hand) went for 13 points (6-14 FG, 1-1 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and three blocks over 30 minutes in Friday's 116-100 win over the Wizards.

Since opening the season with nine rebounds, Capela has now grabbed at least 11 boards in 15 consecutive games. While his scoring has dipped in each year since the 2018-19 campaign, his rebounding (14.5) and blocks (2.3) are at career bests.