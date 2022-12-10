Capela chipped in 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 29 minutes during Friday's 120-116 loss to the Nets.

Capela's performance was pretty run-of-the-mill by his standards -- he's now double-doubled in each of his past seven games but hasn't exceeded 20 points or 16 boards during that span. That type of consistent production is very valuable in fantasy, though there is some disappointment in his recent downturn in the blocks department, as he's racked up a modest seven blocks over the seven-game span. Capela is fifth in the league with 15 double-doubles on the season, and he's averaging 11.8 points, 12.1 boards and 1.4 blocks overall across 24 contests.