Capela is questionable for Saturday's game against Cleveland due to left knee soreness, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Capela is at risk of missing his first game of 2023 on Saturday with left knee soreness. Considering Capela played 35 minutes Friday, it wouldn't be all too surprising to see him get the night off for the tail end of the back-to-back set. If that ends up being the case, expect Onyeka Okongwu to slide into the starting lineup while Bruno Fernando could see more work off the bench.