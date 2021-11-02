Capela closed with 16 points (7-9 FG, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 33 minutes during Monday's 118-111 victory over the Wizards.

Capela found his offensive rhythm Monday, turning in arguably his best all-around effort of the season. Statistical production aside, perhaps the biggest positive to come out of the victory was the fact he played 33 minutes. After a shaky start to the season, his playing time looks to be steadily increasing and this can only bode well for his immediate future.