Capela (calf) is officially listed as questionable but intends to play Monday against the Heat, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports.

Capela hasn't played since Dec. 23 due to a right calf strain and has made only two appearances since Dec. 11, so if he does suit up Monday, expect the veteran center to have a minutes restriction. Capela's expected return will likely mean less minutes for Onyeka Okongwu, who's drawn 10 straight starts and has averaged 11.5 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks during that stretch.