Capela posted 12 points (6-6 FG, 0-2 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist across 34 minutes during Monday's 130-128 loss to the Heat.

Capela was perfect from the field and posted his fourth straight double-double while posting double-digit rebounds for the fifth game in a row. Capela has left his injury woes behind and is back to his old productive self while contributing on both ends of the court. He's averaging 11.7 points and 10.9 rebounds per game since the start of February.