Capela (heel) is set to be re-evaluated next week, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

This should be a step in the right direction for Capela, though Kirschner notes the Hawks expect the big man to remain out through at least next week. If that's the case, then Capela would miss six more games, at a minimum. Given the Hawks' standing in the East, there will be little motivation for Capela to get back on the floor before he's 100 percent healthy.