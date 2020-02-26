Hawks' Clint Capela: Likely out another week
Capela (heel) is set to be re-evaluated next week, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
This should be a step in the right direction for Capela, though Kirschner notes the Hawks expect the big man to remain out through at least next week. If that's the case, then Capela would miss six more games, at a minimum. Given the Hawks' standing in the East, there will be little motivation for Capela to get back on the floor before he's 100 percent healthy.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...