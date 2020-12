Capela (Achilles) is probable for Monday's game against the Pistons, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Capela didn't have a timetable for his return as of Saturday, but he's apparently made progress in his recovery and will likely be available against Detroit. The center should be a key contributor for Atlanta once he returns after averaging 13.9 points and 13.8 rebounds over 32.8 minutes per game last year.