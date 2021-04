Capela is probable for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans with right hand soreness, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

The 26-year-old apparently picked up the injury during Sunday's loss to the Warriors, but he's expected to be good to go for Tuesday's contest. Onyeka Okongwu should see additional run at center if Capela suffers a setback and is unable to play versus New Orleans.