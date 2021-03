Coach Nate McMillan doesn't expect Capela (foot) to play Wednesday at Orlando, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

The 26-year-old was originally considered questionable for Wednesday's contest after suffering the foot injury Tuesday, but it appears he'll miss his first contest since Jan. 24. Assuming he's unavailable versus the Magic, Capela will have a full week to recover before the Hawks first game after the All-Star break March 11.