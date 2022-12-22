Capela (calf) is officially questionable for Friday's game versus the Pistons, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Capela suggested Wednesday that he was targeting a return to the floor for Friday's game, and his questionable designation on the injury report indicates that it's still on the table. If Capela is cleared to retake the floor, Onyeka Okongwu would likely slide back to a bench role. Capela is averaging a double-double for the sixth consecutive season in 2022-23, racking up 12.1 points and 12.0 rebounds per game.