Capela (Achilles) recorded seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, two blocks and one steal during a 128-120 win versus Detroit on Monday.

Capela played just 20 minutes of basketball during his first game with Atlanta. He was traded from Houston in February yet did not play for over 10 months due to the coronavirus outbreak and multiple injuries. But now that Capela is healthy, he will look at averaging starter-level minutes again.