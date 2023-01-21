Capela posted seven points (3-6 FG, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and one assist in 20 minutes during Friday's 139-124 win over the Knicks.

Capela was back in the starting five Friday night but still logged only 20 minutes, with Onyeka Okongwu getting more playing time again. Other than a strong rebounding night, the veteran center didn't contribute much while on the floor. His playing time decreased slightly from the previous two outings, and Okongwu is still playing quite well so it will be interesting to see what transpires in the next few games with the minutes distribution.