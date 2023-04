Capela notched 10 points (3-6 FG, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, one block and two steals in 30 minutes during Sunday's 129-121 loss to the Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Capela was one of four Hawks to score in double figures and finished tied for second on the team in rebounds with De'Andre Hunter. Through the first four matchups of the opening-round series, the veteran center has averaged 9.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 26.0 minutes per game.