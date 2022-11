Capela racked up 21 points (10-15 FG, 1-2 FT), 19 rebounds, one assist, four blocks and one steal over 35 minutes during Saturday's 124-121 overtime win over New Orleans.

Capela turned in a strong shooting line and his best rebounding total of the young season, nearly doubling his previous best of 11 boards. Saturday was just the first time this season he's attempted more than 10 field goals, so it would be unwise to expect regular 20-point performances from the big man moving forward.