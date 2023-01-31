Capela finished with 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds and three assists in Monday's 129-125 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Though Capela came away with his fourth double-double in a row, the 4-for-11 showing from the field was disappointing for a player who has been converting at a 64.3 percent clip for the season. The inefficient showing can thus be viewed as an outlier for Capela, whose fantasy value appears to be on the upswing now that he's begun to wrangle a larger share of the center minutes away from backup Onyeka Okongwu. In the last three contests in which both big men have been available, Capela is averaging 28.3 minutes to Okongwu's 19.7.