Capela scored 10 points (5-10 FG) and grabbed nine rebounds over 31 minutes in a loss to Indiana on Thursday.

Capela entered the contest having registered four straight double-doubles, but he fell one board short against the Pacers. He also failed to record a blocked shot for the first time in four games. This certainly doesn't qualify as one of Capela's most outstanding performances, but the fact that he just missed out on a double-double in spite of a down game says volumes about a season in which he has averaged 15.3 points and career-best marks of 14.3 rebounds and 2.1 swats across 60 games.