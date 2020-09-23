Capela has had no restrictions at Hawks minicamp, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Capela, who never made his Hawks debut this season due to plantar fasciitis, noted that he's working to get stronger in certain leg movements to put less pressure on his heel. By the time next season rolls around, he'll have had plenty of time to fully recover and continue getting stronger and working on his game.
