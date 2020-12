Capela (Achilles), who is out Saturday against the Grizzlies, does not have a timetable for a return, Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports.

This is bad news for the Hawks, as Capela is one of the team's best players. While he's sidelined, John Collins should start at center, which could provide more opportunities for Danilo Galinari (foot), De'Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish at forward.