Capela is not on the Hawks' injury report ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Raptors, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.

The big man was held out of last Wednesday's first-half finale due to a foot injury, but it looks like the team was simply being cautious heading into the break. Expect Capela to return to his usual starting center spot Thursday night. Over his last 10 games, Capela averaged 17.7 points, 14.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks in 31.5 minutes.