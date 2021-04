Capela (back) is not listed on the injury report for Monday's game against the Pistons, Brad Rowland of Locked On Hawks reports.

A back issue put Capela's status in jeopardy for Sunday's game against Milwaukee, but he ultimately took the floor and finished with six points and 14 boards in 34 minutes of action. On the second night of a back-to-back, it's an encouraging sign that Capela is not on the injury report.