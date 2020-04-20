Capela relayed Sunday that he's "feeling pretty good" as he continues to rehab from plantar fasciitis and a bone bruise in his right heel, though he admitted he's not fully healthy yet, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports. "I'm going to keep doing what the medical staff is saying," Capela said. "I'm not 100 percent yet. It's getting better, so I'm optimistic about it."

Capela has been dealing with heel discomfort since late December and made his last appearance in a game Jan. 29 -- while he was still a member of the Rockets -- before being dealt to the Hawks less than a week later. While the NBA's ongoing hiatus theoretically gives Capela more time to heal up from the injury, his inability to test out his heel in full-contact, full-court workouts under the supervision of the Hawks' staff means he won't necessarily be cleared to practice right away when teams are allowed to resume training. On a more positive note, Capela indicated that the intensity of the pain in his heel has subsided since the league-wide shutdown. Last month, he said his pain was in the 5-to-7 range on a scale of one to 10; he now says his pain level falls somewhere in the 3-to-5 range.