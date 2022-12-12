Capela ended Sunday's 123-122 overtime win over the Bulls with 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 31 minutes.

Capela recorded his eighth consecutive double-double in the overtime win. In fact, in 25 games played this season, he's failed to log double-digit rebounds in only four of them. Sunday also marked his fourth straight game with at least one block. The veteran center has been about as consistent as they come this season, providing excellent value at his position.