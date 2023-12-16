Capela (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

This will be the first missed game of the season for Capela. Atlanta's starting center played 35 minutes Friday, so that may have factored into the decision. With Capela out, we're likely to see Onyeka Okongwu slide to center which will open things up for Saddiq Bey in the frontcourt. Bruno Fernando could also see some rotation minutes for Atlanta.