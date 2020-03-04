Hawks' Clint Capela: Out another two weeks
Capela (heel) will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Capela hasn't played since Jan. 29 due to a heel injury. While he was recently cleared to begin impact activities in his rehab, he's still multiple weeks away from a possible return. In his continued absence, Dewayne Dedmon (elbow) and John Collins should hold down Atlanta's frontcourt.
